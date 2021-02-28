Bella Thorne Reveals 'we Weren't Friends For The First Season' While Talking About Zendaya

Disney star Bella Thorne talked about her friendship with Shake It Up co-star Zendaya in a recent interview with the US magazine. The Disney stars might be best of friends right now but their friendship did not start off on the right note. Talking about her Disney days, Bella revealed several issues she and Zendaya faced while filming the series.

Bella Thorne and Zendaya starred in the Disney hit show Shake It Up that aired for three years. Bella revealed in the interview that she admired Zendaya now but both the actors did not get along in the start while filming. 'We had to deal with so much', said the 23-year-old actress to US Magazine on the 17th of February.

'We were not friends for the first season'

Pic Credit: Bella Thorne Instagram

Bella Thorne and Zendaya often told their fans in their earlier interviews about how they were not close friends for the first season of Shake It Up. Bella told the magazine that they only became friends during the last two seasons of the show. It was due to the fact that the actors were often pitted against each other and it fed their hearts with a sense of competition towards one another.

The turning point

Pic Credit: Zendaya Instagram

Thorne stated that the equation of their relationship changed when they were filming for an episode of Good Luch Charlie and they had a 'beautiful talk in the middle of a sound stage'. She talked about how both she and Zendaya were able to express their honest thoughts to each other and try to truly understand one another. The actress stated that she felt happy as they were able to be 'so mature at such a young age'.

Bella Thorne On Zendaya

Pic Credit: Still from Shake It Up.

Bella Thorne voiced out her views on Zendaya as she talked to the US Weekly. Bella Thorne said in the interview that she loves Zendaya and that she is happy as many people are liking and appreciating Zendaya's movies. She went on to question people's intentions who pitted the actresses against each other when they were young, 'Is it because we're women?' was one of the questions Bella posed.

Shake It Up cast

Created by Chris Thompson, the Disney sitcom aired for three years. Bella Thorne and Zendaya played Cece and Rocky, respectively in the show. Davis Cleveland, Roshon Fegan, Adam Irigoyen, and Caroline Sunshine played as supportive actors in Shake It Up.

