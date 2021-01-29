Zendaya Speaks On Criticism Over Age Gap With John David Washington In 'Malcolm & Marie'

Malcolm & Marie is an upcoming film that stars Zendaya and John David Washington in the lead roles. In the film, Zendaya (24), will be playing the partner of John David Washington (36). The 12-year age gap between the actors was criticized by some fans. Recently, Zendaya reacted to the criticism about the age gap. Read ahead to know more.

Was the age gap between them weird or did it not seem off at all?? I know it’s been controversial — Holden Stamper (@HoldenStamper) January 17, 2021

Anyways, my criticism of the film is that Zendaya could’ve gotten a male costar HER age. John almost 40 years old. It’s tiring for me... — Mrs. Chris Cuomo (@westsidemani) January 8, 2021

In a new interview with E! News's Daily Pop, she addressed the hype created around the age gap. She stated that just because she was a Disney child star, she understood that some may struggle to watch her in mature roles. She said that she had played a 16-year-old since she was 16. She said that people grew up with her as a child. She added that it was like watching one’s younger sibling and now they had grown. She also stated that it was so hard for people to wrap around the idea that she had grown in real life.

While speaking to People, she said that people tend to forget this since she had been playing 16 since she was 16. She said she knew that as she grew and evolved, there would be that moment where she would play someone of her age. She also said that the gap became more noticeable because of her past roles.

John also told Variety earlier this month why he wasn't concerned with the age gap between him and Zendaya. He added that she had far more experience in the industry than him. He further said that he had been in the industry only for seven years but she had been in it for longer, so he was learning from her.

Washington also added that some of the stories that Zendaya had shared about what she had to go through on Twitter made him lean on her for a lot. He added that he appreciated and admired her wisdom and discernment when it came to business. He also said that Zendaya brought versatility to the film.

