'Spider-Man 3' New Set Photo Shows Zendaya As A Shopkeeper With Tom Holland; See Inside

Zendaya will be reprising her role as MJ in the upcoming untitled third Spider-Man film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The movie has generated huge buzz among the fans following casting rumours and multiverse. Now a new addition to Spider-Man 3 photos from the sets is out.

Spider-Man 3 star Zendaya spotted in a new set photo

A fresh picture from Spider-Man 3 filming location has been out on the internet. It features Zendaya as MJ working in a shop. A person is also standing in front of her and it is speculated to be Peter Parker aka the Spider-Man himself, portrayed by Tom Holland. Snow can be seen on the shop’s roof hinting that the movie takes place during Christmas and can be the next Holiday film in the MCU. Check out the black and white picture below.

More Spider-Man 3 photos from the shooting location have made their way to the fans. A coloured version of the above picture is also there. In some other behind-the-scene photos, Tom Holland as Peter Parker is seen leaving the shop. It looks like Zendaya as MJ is working at the shop and Peter goes there to talk to her.

If the photo of Zendaya is zoomed in, she is seen wearing the necklace that Peter Parker gave her in Spider-Man: Far From Home. All does not look good for them in the BTS, but they are still hanging there together. Check out some more pictures from Spider-Man filming locations featuring Zendaya and Tom Holland.

Tom Holland & Zendaya on set of Spider Man 3 😍😍

I can’t wait to watch this!! pic.twitter.com/mqrc384Cz2 — Ravinis ☁️✨ (@darthravinis) January 18, 2021

Spider-Man 3 is expected to be the 27th film in the MCU. It features Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Tony Revolori as they reprise their roles from the previous movies. Benedict Cumberbatch will also appear as Doctor Strange, along with Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina as Max Dillion / Elector and Otto Octavius / Doctor Octopus, respectively. There are rumours that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield could also make a comeback playing their version of the web-slinger, with Kirsten Dust and Emma Stone. However, no confirmation has been made yet.

The upcoming third Spider-man movie is directed by Jon Watts, who also helmed the first two installments in the MCU. The script is penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Initially, Spider-Man 3 filming location was New York City, and it then moved to Atlanta. The project is currently scheduled to release in theatres on December 17, 2021.

