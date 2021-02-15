Zendaya Posts Pics From 'Malcolm And Marie' Set, Jokes About Watching It On V-Day

Spiderman: Far from Home actor Zendaya recently released her new Netflix film titled Malcolm and Marie starring John David Washington and herself. The intense black and white romantic drama focus on a filmmaker on the brink of Hollywood glory and his girlfriend, whose story made his career, and how they find themselves pushed towards a reckoning as a single tumultuous night decides the fate of their relationship. Zendaya took to Instagram recently and shared snaps from the film's sets while joking that it might not be one of the best Valentine's Day movies.

Zendaya's Instagram post

Shake It Up actor Zendaya took to Instagram to post snippets from Malcolm and Marie's sets and shared some fun behind the scenes videos and pictures with co-star John David Washington and other crew of the Netflix film. The actor joked about how it may not be the best film to watch for couples on Valentine's Day. Her caption read, "Happy Valentine’s Day from Marie (If you’re watching our movie tonight with your significant other...we’re sorry lol)" This is Zendaya's first attempt as a producer and she has been very vocal about her experience.

The actor shared glimpses of script reading sessions with her director and co-actor, as well as a video of John dancing outside his car. Zendaya's post garnered close to 4 million likes with people in the comment section showering her with praises for the brilliant film. Model Sara Sampaio commented saying, "Such an incredible movie ðŸ™ŒðŸ™ŒðŸ™ŒðŸ™Œ", while another follower wrote, "ðŸ™ŒðŸ½ðŸ–¤ðŸ™ŒðŸ½ loved it!! The dialogue, the tension, the entire rollercoaster was incredible."

Zendaya shared a post recently with a few scenes from the black and white movie and talked about the nervousness and excitement she felt before the movie released. Her caption read, "Full of excitement and nervousness as this lil movie we made in lockdown with people I love is coming out in the next few hours. Normally I’m pretty self-critical and that leads me to be far too fearful to make things myself or trust myself enough to even try. This is really my first time believing that maybe I could. This is my first time being a leading lady, but also my first time being this creatively involved in something, producing something, co-financing something, owning something, and sharing it all with my crew."

Image Credits: Zendaya Official Instagram Account

