Ben Affleck And Ana Pack Up On Some PDA While On Double Date With Matt Damon And His Wife

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck and his girlfriend Ana de Armas have taken their relationship to new heights. After making their relationship Instagram official, the couple were spotted wearing similar necklaces. In June, Ben Affleck, 47, introduced Ana de Armas to his children and his father too was reportedly eager to meet his son’s new girlfriend. Affleck and de Armas were recently spotted on a double date with Ben Affleck’s friend and actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso, 44.

ALSO READ: Did Ben Affleck Speak To Jennifer Garner Before Introducing His Kids To Ana De Armas?

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas on a date in Malibu

In the pictures that have gone viral, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas seem to be enjoying each other’s company. The couple were seen hugging and kissing as they roam around the beach. Ben Affleck was also seen having a conversation with Ana de Armas during their double date as well. Affleck took his ladylove to a beach in Malibu where they were seen enjoying themselves.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck's Beau Enjoys A Day Out With His Kids As They Joke Around With Her Poster

They took a walk on the beach before putting down a picnic mat and sitting down to converse with each other. Matt Damon, 49, was seen sitting on a chair while everybody else lounged on the beach. In the pictures, Ana de Armas can be seen wearing a white coloured flowy dress, while Ben Affleck wore a white coloured T-shirt and paired it with a dark coloured pair of pants.

Matt Damon and Luciana Barrasso join Ben-Ana in Malibu

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck And Beau Ana De Armas Wear Matching Heart Necklaces

He wore a baseball cap much like his friend, Matt Damon. Damon was seen wearing a dark coloured T-shirt and a pair of similar coloured shorts along with a pair of sunglasses. Luciana Barrasso wore a pink coloured flowy maxi dress as the couple enjoyed a double date with the Deep Water co-actors.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ relationship rumours began when the couple was spotted on vacation weeks after the shooting of their film Deep Water concluded. The couple reportedly went on a romantic getaway and were seen exploring Havana, Cuba. Ben Affleck was present at Ana de Armas’ 32nd birthday.

The couple made their relationship Instagram-official when Ana shared a picture of her birthday. In the pictures, she also shared that Ben Affleck was very much a part of the celebration. Ben Affleck has been quarantining with his girlfriend Ana de Armas. Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner have three kids 15-year-old Violet, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8. The kids have met Ana, and have reportedly accepted their father's relationship with Ana de Armas and are very happy for him.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck's father says he is looking forward to meeting his son's new love Ana De Armas

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.