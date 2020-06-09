Did Ben Affleck Speak To Jennifer Garner Before Introducing His Kids To Ana De Armas?

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck has been quarantining with his Deep Water co-star and girlfriend Ana de Armas. Recently, the couple were spotted together, along with Ben Affleck’s children. Reports claim that about a week back, Ben Affleck introduced his three kids to his girlfriend Ana de Armas. However, it has been reported that Ben Affleck did not make the decision without consulting with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Did Ben Affleck consult Jennifer Garner?

According to reports, Ben Affleck communicated about introducing her children to Ana De Armas with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and then brought his girlfriend in front of his children. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have three kids 15-year-old Violet, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8. The kids, reportedly, have accepted their father's relationship with Ana de Armas and are very happy for him.

Ana de armas is getting along with the boys 🥰✨ pic.twitter.com/HYVtw9hu8D — best of ben affleck (@BstOfAffleck) June 5, 2020

A few days back, Ben Affleck’s children were spotted running around and having some fun time with Ana de Armas in Los Angeles. Ana and the kids were spotted playing around with a life-size cut-out placard of Ana. In the pictures that were shared online, Ana de Armas can be seen chasing and laughing around with Ben Affleck’s kids Seraphina and Samuel. Seraphina is seen holding a live size poster of the actor. The children are seen running around as the Knives Out actor is getting chased by them. The trio seems to be having a gala time as they laugh and giggle while running around.

Just a day prior to the actor hanging out with Ben Affleck’s younger children, Ben Affleck’s elder daughter Violet was spotted on a grocery run with her father and his girlfriend. Violet kept it casual and wore a hoodie that read ‘favourite daughter’. She was spotted buying some flowers along with Ana de Armas while on the grocery run.

Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck in Costa Rica. pic.twitter.com/Zw4pRtt0yL — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) March 12, 2020

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ relationship rumours began when the couple was spotted on vacation weeks after the shooting of their film Deep Water concluded. Ben Affleck was present at Ana de Armas’ 32nd birthday. The couple made their relationship Instagram-official when Ana shared a picture of her birthday. Though the actors have been in quarantine, Ben Affleck was seen standing right beside his Deep Water co-star as she celebrated her birthday.

