Ben Affleck's Beau Enjoys A Day Out With His Kids As They Joke Around With Her Poster

Last week, Hollywood actor Ben Affleck and his girlfriend, Knives Out actor Ana de Armas, stepped out in Los Angeles with Affleck's children for the first time. The 32-year-old actor was snapped with her beau’s children where they can be seen playing around and joking around. Ben Affleck's children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner—Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8—were also spotted playing around with a life-size cut-out placard of Ana. Affleck and his eldest daughter, 15-year-old Violet, were not present for the jaunt.

Ana de Armas meets Ben Affleck's kids

Ana de armas is getting along with the boys 🥰✨ pic.twitter.com/HYVtw9hu8D — best of ben affleck (@BstOfAffleck) June 5, 2020

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck Along-with Girlfriend Ana De Armas Take His Children Out For The First Time

Ben Affleck’s Kids Put a Cardboard Cutout of Ana de Armas on His Lawn #BenAffleck #AnaDeArmas



This is very adorable. LOL 😂



Source: https://t.co/vHdmruoqIS pic.twitter.com/HtwHfd6I5F — ning (@ning_spycat) June 6, 2020

In the pictures that were shared online, Ana de Armas can be seen chasing and laughing around with Ben Affleck’s kids Seraphina and Samuel. Seraphina is seen holding a live size poster of the actor. The children are seen running around as the Knives Out actor is getting chased by them. The trio seems to be having a gala time as they laugh and giggle while running around.

It looks really fun from the outside, but a real actress should not be seen as sarcastically in such a way. #AnadeArmas pic.twitter.com/14m8BwrTAa — Ana de Armas Lovers (@armaslovers) June 5, 2020

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck's Ex-wife Jennifer Garner "happy To See Him Move On" With Ana De Armas

The live- size poster of Ana de Armas was later seen resting on Ben Affleck’s front lawn. It has been reported that neither Ben Affleck nor Ana has any idea about the prank that Ben’s children have played. In the cutout, Ana de Armas is seen lying down on her stomach with her head leaning back. She is seen supporting her head with her hand while bending her legs and pointing them towards the sky.

Ana de Armas serves an all-denim look while grocery shopping with Ben Affleck and his daughter, Violet. (June 5, 2020) pic.twitter.com/TRBVv83p4W — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) June 5, 2020

Just a day prior to the actor hanging out with Ben Affleck’s younger children, Ben Affleck’s elder daughter Violet was spotted on a grocery run with her father and his girlfriend. Violet kept it casual and wore a hoodie that read ‘favourite daughter’. She was spotted buying some flowers along with Ana de Armas while on the grocery run.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Express Their Love In Residente's Romantic Video

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ relationship rumours began when the couple was spotted on vacation weeks after the shooting of their film Deep Water concluded. The couple reportedly went on a romantic getaway and were seen exploring Havana, Cuba. Ben Affleck was present at Ana de Armas’ 32nd birthday. The couple made their relationship Instagram-official when Ana shared a picture of her birthday. In the pictures, she also shared that Ben Affleck was very much a part of the celebration. In the pictures posted by Ana De Armas on her Instagram account, two of the pictures feature her hugging actor Ben Affleck. Though the actors have been in quarantine, Ben Affleck was seen standing right beside his Deep Water co-star as she celebrated her birthday.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck And Girlfriend Ana De Armas Make It Insta-official, Share Her Birthday Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.