Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas To Call It Quits After Moving In Together: Reports

Good Will Hunting actor Ben Affleck and Knives Out actor Ana de Armas have been making headlines for their romance. Ana de Armas had earlier moved into Ben Affleck’s Los Angeles home after placing her California apartment out for sale. However, if reports are to be believed, seems like the duo might be soon going their separate ways. As per InTouch, the “honeymoon phase” of the duo got over “when they decided to move in together.”

According to InTouch, the couple has gotten into huge arguments. A source also revealed in the report that for Armas, her career will be her first priority. While Ben Affleck, on the other hand, wants to see her succeed, he is apparently "needy and feels lost and lonely when Ana de Armas is roaming the whole world without him". The report also reveals that the duo’s relationship is very different from the Justice League star's relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer Garner’s entire life revolved around the actor and their kids when they were married. While Ana is more independent and is not quite used to it, the source revealed. The source also said that Jennifer Garner is ‘an overprotective mom; and given Affleck's past, the actor can be a little overbearing at times.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner share Violet and Seraphina and eight-year-old son, Samuel, together. It is also revealed that Garner is not interested in knowing Armas closely. Garner's main attention is said to be on her children, and she wants to avoid any kind of disruption in their lives. The source revealed that Ana was not going to tolerate Ben's demand in the same way that Jen did, and they've had huge challenges about it since they've been living together. In the beginning, the duo was inseparable. However, the rising hostility has led Armas to ask the actor for space.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas relationship

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have been spotted several times taking their dogs on a walk, even in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic. They even wore the same face masks while going outside. The 48-year-old actor first met and fell in love with the 32-year-old de Armas on Deep Water sets in 2019. They were reported to have taken a trip to Cuba together. Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, while de Armas was married to Marc Clotet from 2011 to 2013.

