Ben Affleck's GF Ana De Armas Moves In With Him Into His Los Angeles' New Home?

According to People, Knives Out actor Ana de Armas has moved into her beau Ben Affleck’s Los Angeles home after placing her California apartment out for sale. The 32-year-old actor has been frequently visiting Affleck at his home in the past few months adhering to the social distancing guidelines. The actor even spent time with Ben’s children along with Ben. Ben and Ana started dating this year after they met on the sets of their upcoming thriller Deep Water.

Ana de Armas moves in with her beau Ben Affleck

The couple was seen together on a trip to Cuba which is Ana’s native place, where they interacted with local fans. They later jetted off to Costa Rica for a vacay. Ana then confirmed their relationship on her social media handle in the month of April. She shared a series of pictures celebrating her 32nd birthday on a deserted getaway alongside Ben. In the pictures, the two can be seen smiling at the camera while hugging each other.

Moreover, in the other picture, the couple embraced as they witnessed the sunset. Ana captioned the post in a bilingual language. She wrote, “Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love! Cheers to another great year. Gracias a todos por los mensajes de cumpleaños y el amor. Un brindis por otro año maravilloso”.

In September, according to The Sun, Ben had moved into his massive $20 million home he bought after his split with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The report also stated that Ana had been planning to move in with him. As per a report by People, a close friend of Ben revealed that the two are enjoying their time together and that Ana is a great influence on Ben. He continued that they safely visit his family and Ben makes sure that he and his family are healthy. His friend further stated that Ben’s children will always be his priority. According to the site, Ben introduced Ana to his children- Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, this year.

