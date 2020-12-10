Ben Affleck In Talks To Star In 'The Tender Bar' Adaptation By George Clooney For Amazon

George Clooney is one of the most popular Hollywood actors. Ben Affleck has gained immense love over the years. Now the two stars could work together on a project with one most likely being behind-the-camera and the other in front of it. Read below to know all the details-

Also Read | Matt Damon Trolls Ben Affleck For Losing 'Batman' Role To Robert Pattinson

Ben Affleck to star in George Clooney-directed The Tender Bar Adaptation for Amazon

Deadline has recently reported that Ben Affleck is in negotiation to star in Amazon Studios’ adaptation of The Tender Bar with George Clooney as director. The two A-listers have been trying to work together for years. It is said that when Clooney set this as his next directorial project, Affleck was at the top of the list to play the lead in the coming-of-age tale.

The movie is based on the J. R. Moehringer memoir about growing up in Long Island and seeking out father figures among the patrons at his uncle’s bar. It was initially in works at Sony, with Ted Melfi helming the direction. When Melfi left the project, Sony put the film into turnaround and Amazon bought the rights. George Clooney and his producing partner Grant Heslov would finance through their Smokehouse Pictures banner. Ted Hope also serves as a producer. The script is penned by William Monahan. It is unclear whether Clooney would appear in the film or not. But as he has done in every movie he helmed, there is always a possibility. The Tender Bar cast and more details are yet to be revealed.

Also Read | George Clooney Stuck In Arctic In 'The Midnight Sky' Teaser On Netflix; Watch

Also Read | George Clooney Reveals He 'hasn't Received A Call To Return' As Batman In 'The Flash' Film

Ben Affleck and George Clooney ventured together in the 2012 historical drama thriller film, Argo. While Clooney produced the movie with Grant Heslov and Affleck, the latter directed and played the lead role. The film got rave reviews from the audience and was a success at the box office. It won several accolades, including Academy Award for Best Picture, with the trophy handed over to the producers. Moreover, Clooney and Affleck, both have portrayed Bruce Wayne / Batman on the big screen.

Also Read | Ben Affleck Might Return As Bruce Wayne In A Solo Batman Film BUT On One Condition

George Clooney made his directorial debut in 2002 with Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. He has helmed movies like Good Night, and Good Luck, Leatherheads, The Ides of March, The Monuments Men, and Suburbicon. His latest project, the science fiction film The Midnight Sky is now available on Netflix.

Ben Affleck’s movies like Good Will Hunting, Shakespeare in Love, Hollywoodland, The Town, and Gone Girl have earned praises from the audiences. His performance as Bruce Wayne / Batman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) made him a global name. The actor’s most recent work was The Way Back which got acclaims from the viewers.

Promo Image Source: benaffleckdailyy And _george.clooney.fanpage_ Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.