Ben Affleck- Ana De Armas Spotted Kissing On ''Deep Water'' Sets In New Orleans

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have been making headlines for their romance. They were recently spotted displaying their love in public. The couple got cosy on a set of an upcoming project, which has both in key roles.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas indulge in PDA on New Orleans movie set

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are currently completing shoot of Deep Water in New Orleans, Louisiana, the United States of America. According to The Daily Mail, the couple shared a smooch behind-the-sets of the film. It is the first time they were seen lip-locking in front of the paparazzi since August. They haven’t been seen together since October, claims Page Six.

Ana de Armas was wearing a sparkling diamond ring on her engagement finger as she sat on the railing getting cosy with her beau Ben Affleck. However, it is not known whether the jewellery is a prop for the movie, or the actors have taken the next step in their relationship. But they do play a married couple in the forthcoming erotic thriller film.

📸 Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas (20/November/2020). pic.twitter.com/1tQAOUHCSe — best of ben affleck (@BstOfAffleck) November 21, 2020

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have been spotted a number of times taking their dogs on a walk, even amid coronavirus pandemic. They even wore the same face masks while roaming outside. The 48-year-old actor first met the 32 years old de Armas on the sets of Deep Water in 2019 and fell in love. They reportedly went on a trip to Cuba together. Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, while de Armas was married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet from 2011 to 2013.

Deep Water is an upcoming psychological erotic thriller. Directed by Adrian Lyne, it is based on Patricia Highsmith’s novel of the same name. The screenplay is by Zach Helm and Sam Levinson. The cast includes Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Lil Rel Howery, Finn Wittrock, Jacob Elordi, Kristen Connolly, Dash Mihok and others.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas essay husband and wife, Vic and Melinda Van Allen. The couple has fallen out of love with each other and starts playing deadly mind games against one another. The wealthy husband allows his wife to have affairs in order to avoid a divorce and becomes a lead suspect in the disappearance of her lovers. Deep Water is currently scheduled to release on August 13, 2021, with 20th Century Studios handling distribution.

