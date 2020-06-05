Ben Affleck's Private Instagram Account With Only Three Followers Leaked On Twitter

An investigative fan/journalist might have finally found Ben Affleck's secret Instagram account. This account is private and only has three followers. Moreover, the account is run by someone named Ben and is named @positiveattitudehunting, which may be a reference to Ben Affleck's film, Good Will Hunting, that the actor starred in. Two of the three followers have been identified as people close to Ben Affleck, but the third follower's identity still remains a mystery.

A journalist on Twitter might have uncovered Ben Affleck's private Instagram account

i found ben affleck's finsta pic.twitter.com/eYwXQ0AymD — kelsey weekman (@kelsaywhat) June 4, 2020

i was checking to see if he and ana de armas follow each other on Instagram and i found a suspicious account she's following under the name "ben" and there's just... no way this isn't him — kelsey weekman (@kelsaywhat) June 4, 2020

Taking to Instagram, a journalist/fan revealed that she had discovered Ben Affleck's 'finsta' page (Fake Instagram). Interestingly, the display picture for the account is that of Ben Affleck cuddling with his current girlfriend, Ana De Armas. In the bio for the account @positiveattitudehunting, it is revealed that the account is run by someone named 'Ben', who describes himself as "just a dad who sometimes makes movies". The bio also has a link to Eastern Congo Initiative, a nonprofit organization established by Ben Affleck and Whitney Williams.

All these factors seem to confirm that the account belongs to Ben Affleck. Moreover, one of the three followers of the account is Ana De Armas, Ben's girlfriend. Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck's ex-wife, is the second follower. The third and final follower still remains a mystery and fans are trying their best to identify who it could be. Ben Affleck's private Instagram page follows 14 people and has 35 private photos.

Fans of the actor are now eagerly waiting for more news on Ben Affleck's 'finsta' account, and several fans revealed that they wanted to get their hands on Ben's private photo collection. Netizens were also impressed by the journalist's investigation skills and thanked her for finding this secret page. Here is how fans reacted when Ben Affleck's secret Instagram account was leaked on Twitter.

naming your finsta after one of your own movies is beyond tacky Hahahah — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) June 4, 2020

I would honestly give anything to have access to see what he is posting because like, you just KNOW it is insufferable based on his profile pic — Emmy Potter✌🏻😷 (@emmylanepotter) June 4, 2020

Kelsey !!!!!!! Brilliant investigative work — Skye (@skyepayyyne) June 4, 2020

is the handle ..... a reference ..... to good will hunting — eric garcetti retire bitch (@_marzipantz_) June 4, 2020

However, some fans were not happy with the fans who wanted to leak Ben Affleck's private Instagram page. One fan wondered why finding Ben Affleck's finsta account was such a big deal. Another fan was annoyed by the fact that so many people wanted to leak Ben Affleck's private Instagram photos.

Why is everyone making such a big deal out of this? He has a private Insta for his personal friends. So what? 🤷‍♂️ — SSK01 (@SSKDJ20) June 4, 2020

Outing someone's private social media account is the very opposite of 'professional'. If he wanted anyone to know about it, he'd let them in on it. — RestoRocket (@RestoRocket) June 4, 2020

