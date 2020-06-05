'Back To The Future' Filming Locations: Know The Real-life Settings Of The Cult Classic

American classic adventure film Back To The Future completed 35 years on July 3 this year. The movie is directed by Robert Zemeckis and written by Zemeckis and Bob Gale. One can see Michael J. Fox as the teenager, Marty, in the film. He is the protagonist of the film who time travels from 1985 to 1955. Christopher Lloyd was seen in the role of the iconic scientist Doctor Emmett "Doc" Brown. The movie also starred Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover, and Thomas F. Wilson. The movie had two sequels and is set in the fictional town called Hill Valley. Check out some iconic shooting locations of this classic movie.

Back to the Future filming locations

Whittier High School

Whittier High school is one of the iconic scenes of the movie which was known as Hill Valley's High school. The gym where Marty's band auditioned in the movie was at Burbank’s McCambridge Recreation Center which is nearby as well. The school is located at 12417 Philadelphia St, Whittier, CA 90601. Check out the Google Maps of the Whittier High School in California state.

Image courtesy: Google Maps

McFly house

The McFly residence that is shown in the film could still be found in Roslyndale Avenue in Arleta. The building was built back in 1954. It is located at 9303 Roslyndale Ave, Arleta, CA 91331. Check out the Google Maps of the location.

Image courtesy: Google Maps

Courthouse Square

In the movie Back to the Future, Marty was seen quickly arriving at the Courthouse Square, it is the same area where many downtown Hill Valley scenes were also shot. It is located in Universal City. Near this location, To Kill a Mockingbird was also filmed. It is located at 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, CA 91608. Check out the Google maps image of the location as well.

Image courtesy: Google Maps

Twin Pines Ranch

This Twin Pines Ranch scene is one of the unforgettable scenes from the classic movie. In the scene from 1955, Marty had crashed the DeLorean into a garage. The garage that was seen in the movie was actually located at Golden Oak Ranch. The Ranch actually belongs to Disney and was used for filming for its movies including The Waltons and the original Parent Trap. It is located at 19802 Placerita Canyon Rd, Newhall, CA 91321 in California state.

Burger King drive-thru

The Burger King drive-thru scene could be seen in the movie's starting minutes when young Marty McFly skateboard beside it. In the scene, Marty could be seen skateboarding while tailgating a pickup truck pulling out of this Burger King which is located in the Burbank location. Even the diner Lancers could be seen in near the Burger King drive-thru. It is located at 535 N Victory Blvd, Burbank, CA 91502 in California. Check out the Google Maps location of this drive-thru.

Image courtesy: Google Maps

Promo Image courtesy: A still from Back To The Future

