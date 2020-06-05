Matt Damon & Family Travel Back To California After Being Stranded In Ireland For 2 Months

Matt Damon and his family were stranded in a small Irish town after the lockdown was announced owing to the pandemic. The actor was shooting for Ridley Scott's, The Last Duel and his family had accompanied him there. However, last Thursday Damon along with his wife, Luciana and their daughters arrived in Dublin after which they were flown back to America on a private jet.

Matt Damon and family finally came back home in California

Matt Damon and his family were spotted in protective gears at Dublin airport. The 49-year-old actor made sure to follow all the protocols of travelling during the lockdown. They were guided to their terminal by the security from where the family of five flew back to California in a private jet.

We see that #MattDamon has, Er, Departed. We told you we couldn’t keep him. It was a lockdown divarsion that had to end. His EuroTrip is over and he is heading back to his Promised Land. Not quite travelling Insterstallar though. Safe trip, slán go fóill. #DamonnolongerinDalkey pic.twitter.com/RN7kLWsvWc — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) May 28, 2020

The Martian actor had been stranded in Dalkey, a small Irish town after travel restrictions were imposed in Ireland due to the Coronavirus pandemic. He stayed there for two months with his wife and three daughters, Isabelle, Gia and Stella. In a virtual interview with a daily portal, the actor had described his life in the small town as a "fairytale". They lodged in a sea-side resort and Matt was often spotted walking to the stores for supplies.

Matt Damon ag fanacht le currach amach ag an aifreann ar Inis Treabhair le mála lán le cácaí rísíní pic.twitter.com/GchdvOIZyu — Réamonn Ó Flatharta (@Reamonnmhaire) April 12, 2020

The locals also went out of their way to make sure the Damon and his family was comfortable. Some even ran into him on the streets. A waitress from a local cafe had revealed that she had waited on the Damons who looked like any other people except for their American accent.

Matt Damon got stuck in Dublin due to the lockdown, and now a few weeks in he looks like your cousin from Monaghan who's up for de weekend to go to de night club hai bai pic.twitter.com/U5W5V4QFls — Philly Byrne (@PhilipNByrne) April 13, 2020

Meanwhile, after coming back home, Matt Damon was recently spotted taking a bike ride in Malibu. He hit the bike trails in and around Zuma beach. Although he was seen in a mask all this while, Damon did not use one during his bike ride. On the other hand, he sported a black helmet, black t-shirt and camouflage printed shorts along with a white sneaker.

Matt Damon also reportedly made two visits to Ben Affleck's home with whom he is also producing The Last Duel. The movie also stars Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer, and Adam Driver. It is based upon the last sanctioned duel in France. Affleck and Damon are also known to be childhood friends and have even worked together in the 1997 movie, Good Will Hunting.

