Ben Affleck Opens Up On A Scene In The Last Duel Where He Was Supposed To Kiss Matt Damon

Ahead of the release of one of the highly-anticipated movies, The Last Duel, the actors, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon talked about an interesting scene from the film and revealed how one scene almost had Damon planting a kiss on Ben Affleck.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon also went candid about their experience on the sets of The Last Duel that is scheduled to be released in the United States on 15 October 2021, by 20th Century Studios.

The Last Duel cast talks about the kissing scene that could've happened

According to the reports by ET Online, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and The Last Duel co-writer, Nicole Holofcener appeared together and talked about their highly-anticipated upcoming historical drama movie. As the trio opened up about their experience, Ben Affleck revealed how there was a scene in the film where it had Matt Damon almost kissing him. However, the scene was later changed to Matt Damon kneeling down in front of Affleck. "That's what goes on at home too", he joked. Furthermore, Matt Damon reacted to the scene and stated, "I actually have to kneel before him. Once he started directing, that's actually how I have to get in his house.".

Ben Affleck then talked about the scene and revealed that in the original version of that scene, they were supposed to kiss everybody on the mouth during the ceremony. "And we had that in the script", he added. Adding to it, Damon exclaimed that it would have been their first on-screen kiss while Affleck quipped that it's going to have to wait. While explaining why the scene was tweaked from kissing to kneeling down, Affleck explained that Ridley Scott, the director, thought that it would be distracting and mentioned how his instincts were pretty good.

Speaking about their characters in the film, Damon added how it was fun to see that they really hated each other. He then mentioned a funny instance from the set and revealed that whenever he knelt down in front of Affleck and started to say his lines, the latter interrupted him and said 'closer'. He then mentioned how he had to get up and kneel again in front of him after he spoke 'closer' which was not even in the script.

Image: AP