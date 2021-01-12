Ben Affleck Set To Direct 'Keeper Of The Lost Cities' Adaptation For Disney

Ben Affleck will soon be seen as Bruce Wayne / Batman in the upcoming movie, Zack Snyder’s Justice League which is to release on HBO Max. The critically acclaimed actor has several films lined up including Deep Water, The Last Duel, and Hypnotic. He is also set to direct the war drama Ghost Army and Witness for the Prosecution. It was recently revealed that Ben Affleck is also going to be directing the adaptation of Keeper of the Lost Cities for Disney. Read further ahead to know more about Disney’s adaptation of Keeper of the Lost Cities.

Ben Affleck to direct Keeper of the Lost Cities

According to reports from Deadline, Disney is going to be developing a live-action drama movie that will be based on the bestselling novel series, Keeping of the Lost Series, written by the very appreciated author Shannon Messenger. The movie is said to be directed by Ben Affleck, who will produce it under the banner of his production house, Pearl Street, while also having Madison Ainley on board as the executive producer. The script for Keeper of the Lost Cities will be adapted by Kate Gritmon. As Ben Affleck has received some great reviews after his recent sports drama, The Way Back, it will be a fun chance to watch Affleck go down the Disney road.

The Keeper of the Lost Cities plot from the bestselling book series revolves around a telepathic girl who sets to figure out as why she is considered as the key to her “brand-new” world before the wrong person finds out the reason first. Just as the very young Sophie finds out the secret behind her telepathic abilities, the 12-years-old understands that she is not actually a human being but belongs to “another world” that exists parallel to the real world. There have been over 2.5 million copies of the Keeper of the Lost Cities book series that have been sold. The Keeper of the Lost Cities plot for the Disney adaptation and the Keeper of the Lost Cities cast for the movie has still not been revealed. The project is yet to go under production and fans are hoping to find out more about the movie soon.

