Matt Damon Trolls Ben Affleck For Losing 'Batman' Role To Robert Pattinson

Matt Damon has poked Ben Affleck on losing the Batman role to Robert Pattinson. The two actors have been buddies for decades and have appeared in several films together. So as Damon trolled Affleck, the latter also tried to give it back.

Ben Affleck gets trolled by Matt Damon for losing 'Batman' to Pattinson

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are working together to help raise money for the Eastern Congo Imitative and Water.org. They recently released a video to promote their cause through Omaze contest. In it, one lucky winner will get to fly out to Los Angeles, hang out and have lunch with the two stars.

In the video, Matt Damon takes a dig at his friend Ben Affleck for dropping out as Batman, which then went to Robert Pattinson. Affleck tried to make a comeback by bringing up the Bourne franchise, referring to Jeremey Renner. However, Damon counterattacks that he is still the only person to essay Jason Bourne in the films, and Renner was bought in to widen the Bourne universe, unlike his case where the movie is completed shut down. Check out the video below.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s friendly funny banter grabbed much attention. People flooded the comment section supporting 'Batfleck', writing that he is still the Batman. The actor would be wearing the cape and cowl again in the upcoming The Flash movie. Several users also praised Damon and Affleck’s friendship. Take a look at a few comments.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon will soon be seen together again in The Last Duel. The movie also stars Nicole Holofcener, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer. Directed by Ridley Scott, it is a historical drama-thriller film, based on The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France by Eric Jager. The adaptation is written by Affleck, Damon and Holofcener. It is currently filming and is scheduled to release on October 15, 2021.

