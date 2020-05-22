Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas publically announced their relationship after several speculations about the couple dating had emerged in the past. The couple had been spotted multiple times together and are reportedly spending lockdown together currently. Ben Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, expressed her thoughts about the couple after the revelation and mentioned that she is happy to see Ben move on, a news portal reported.

Ben Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner "happy to see him move on" with Ana De Armas

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck called off their 10-year long marriage in 2015 and got divorced in 2018. The two actors have three children, Violet Affleck, Samuel Affleck and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck. As per reports, Jennifer Garner told a friend that she is happy to see Affleck in a good and healthy place in terms of his relationship as they have worked really hard to be in the place that they are, in terms of their professional life.

The news portal mentioned that Jennifer is always polite and trusts Ben, letting him do what he wants when he is with the kids. Jennifer was reportedly a bit sad at first to see him move on but she happy to see Ben Affleck happy. As per reports, Jennifer is glad that Ben Affleck is in a good and healthy place in his life with Ana de Armas. The actor further mentioned that she is just happy to see the father of her kids being happy, according to a news portal.

The rumours of Ben Affleck dating Ana de Armas surfaced in March this year. The actors had first met on the sets of Deep Water. Later on, the couple made their relationship public after releasing a series of pictures on Instagram on Ana De Armas’ birthday, which was celebrated in California.

On the work front, Ben Affleck’s film Justice League is finally getting the Snyder cut released on HBO. The actor was delighted with this news and shared his Batman poster from the film on his Instagram account.

