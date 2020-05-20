Jennifer Garner Shares Her Quarantine Dance Routine, But Her Cat Steals The Show; Watch

13 Going 30 actor Jennifer Garner took to her Instagram account and shared a video of herself grooving to a song. Jennifer Garner has been homebound and following rules of quarantine quite religiously. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the actor has been spending time with her kids and her pets while staying indoors. Jennifer Garner shared a hilarious video on her Instagram account. Check out the video shared on Jennifer Garner’s Instagram.

Jennifer Garner’s Dance Routine

In the video, Jennifer Garner is seen standing in her laundry room with heaps of laundry to get to. The video begins with her folding the clean laundry and it soon escalates to her bobbing her head to the song and standing on the table with a laundry basket. Jennifer Garner revealed that the song playing in the background is Think About Things by Daði Freyr.

Jennifer Garner’s dance routine video even features costume changes. She wore a pink coloured top with a pair of jeans at the beginning of the video. She even experiments with different kinds of masks in the hilarious video. She then switches to an all-black attire by sporting a black sleeveless top and a pair of dark coloured pants. She quickly switches to a pair of dark coloured silk pajama with her initials JG monogrammed on its pocket.

In one part of the video, she is seen bobbing her head while slumping on the floor and showing a load of clothes on the washing machine. In one part of the video, she is seen lying down on heaps of neatly folded laundry. She even dances in the small alley between the counter and the laundry table. However, what has stolen the hearts of the netizens is Jennifer Garner’s cat.

In one part of the video, she cradles the feline in her hand. The cat quickly jumps off from her embrace onto the laundry table. However, she loses her footing and falls off the table. The cat seems to be alright as Jennifer Garner continues her dance routine, replacing her cat with toilet paper and kitchen essentials and finally with a glass of red wine.

Fans and celebrities alike have left hilarious comments on the video. Most of the comments involve her cat, while some stated that the part with the cat was hilarious. Some claim that her cat is their ‘spirit animal.’ Hollywood celebrities like Ariana Grande, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Reese Witherspoon amongst others have commented on the video.

