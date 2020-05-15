Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Express Their Love In Residente's Romantic Video

Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas have been making it to the headlines for their surprising appearance in Residente's new love song. The song is called Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe and the focus point of the video is love. The music video for the song has 113 everyday couples from places that are all over the globe including Argentina, Mexico, and other countries along with famous celebrity couples like Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego, Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri, and others.

All the couples from the video have sent their respective videos by recording it by themselves as they can’t have a proper shoot due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Read more to know about Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas in Residente’s music video.

Also Read | Ben Affleck Adopts A New Way To Smoke During His Strolls With Girlfriend, Ana De Armas

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez Still In Awe Of The Engagement Ring She Got From Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas in Resedente's romantic music video

Even though the video features 113 couples, fans picked up on Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas' bit as they enjoy each other’s company in a desert in California. Every couple seems to have a short running time in the video which shows Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas’s recent trip to the California desert for Armas' 32nd birthday. Ben holds the camera as he kisses Armas and shares their beautiful location in the background. The musician behind this video has spoken to an entertainment portal and revealed his views about the song.

Also Read | Ben Affleck And Girlfriend Ana De Armas Make It Insta-official, Share Her Birthday Pics

About Residente's music video, Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe

Residente revealed that had completed the music video in just three weeks of work and the inspiration was to make it from his house and combine the world. Residente reveals the real reason for making such a song and said that they want people to feel better and relate to what’s happening. He feels that it was not that simple to combine all cultures, religions, and people overall, but it was a feeling of anxiousness. He also felt that the celebrities in the video were more open than their friends from other countries, but they did all find similarities.

Also Read | Ben Affleck And Beau Ana De Armas Wear Matching Heart Necklaces

Also Read | Ben Affleck And Girlfriend Ana De Armas Make It Insta-official, Share Her Birthday Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.