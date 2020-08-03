Ben Affleck's GF Anna To Hit 'No Time To Die' Premiere Solo To Avoid Overshadowing Event?

The makers of the much-loved action film franchise, James Bond want Hollywood actor Ana de Armas to attend the No Time to Die premiere ‘without her boyfriend Ben Affleck’, claims a report published in a news daily. The report further adds that ‘it would be a disaster' if the premier was all about Ben Affleck's mushy PDAs with Ana overshadowing the event, as the makers reportedly want the cast of the film to be at the primary focus. As per the reports, the film’s premiere has been ‘a long time coming’ and the ‘franchise bosses’ want the spotlight to be only the film’s stars.

Ben Affleck's girlfriend to hit solo

If the reports are to be believed, Ana De Armas and Ben Affleck first went public with their relationship in March, after filming the much-acclaimed erotic thriller Deep Water. Since then, the couple has garnered a reputation for their frequent public displays of affection, as they always manage to add a dose of mush to the equation during their public outings. Reportedly, the film was slated to release in April 2020. However, just like many other films, No Time to Die, too, was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

All about No time to Die:

Starring Daniel Craig and Rami Malek in the leading roles, No Time To Die follows the story of the famous globe-trotting spy, James Bond, who finds himself hot on the trail of a mysterious villain, who's armed with dangerous new technology. Helmed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time to Die is one of the most anticipated James Bond films. The film also stars Lana and Lashana Lynch in prominent roles.

Other films delayed due to COVID-19

Many studios, which had to delay the releases of their films, have now turned to the online streaming platforms, in the wake of the Coronavirus spread. Some of these films include Trolls World Tour, Emma, The Hunt and The Invisible Man. Recently, Netflix announced that it would be establishing a $100 million Coronavirus relief fund to aid the creative community. Kumail Nanjiani and Isa Rae's Lovebirds, too, has shifted to Netflix.

The much-awaited sequels to the highly successful franchise, Mission: Impossible 7 is now getting delayed due to the on-going global catastrophe. Reportedly, the officials at Paramount studios have now pushed the release of the seventh Mission Impossible film to November 19, 2021, and the eighth film to November 4, 2022. As per a report by a leading news publication, the seventh film was scheduled to be shot in Italy. However, the decision was dropped considering the unprecedented Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

