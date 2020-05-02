Ben Affleck And Girlfriend Ana De Armas Make It Insta-official, Share Her Birthday Pics

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck and his girlfriend Ana De Armas have made their relationship official on Instagram. Knives Out actor Ana De Armas and former Batman actor Ben Affleck were linked up earlier this year. However, the couple had never made their relationship official until a few days back when Ana De Armas posted a series of pictures from her 32nd birthday.

In the pictures posted by Ana De Armas on her Instagram account, two of the pictures feature her hugging actor Ben Affleck. The actors have been in quarantine, however, Ben Affleck was seen standing right beside his Deep Water co-star as she celebrated her birthday. Ana De Armas posted a series of pictures on her birthday and thanked her fans for the birthday wishes.

Ben Affleck’s girlfriend on her Instagram account wrote, ‘Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love! Cheers to another great year.’ [sic] She also shared a video of herself hitting the piñata to celebrate her birthday. Wearing a simple yet elegant black dress and a pink coloured blindfold, the actor hits the star-shaped piñata with a bat. Ana De Armas will also be seen in the new Bond Movie as she has been cast as the new Bond Girl.

Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas’ relationship

Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck in Costa Rica. pic.twitter.com/Zw4pRtt0yL — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) March 12, 2020

Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas’ relationship rumours began when the couple were spotted on vacation weeks after the shooting of their film Deep Water concluded. The couple reportedly went on a romantic getaway and were seen exploring Havana, Cuba. Pictures of the couple kissing on a beach in Costa Rica sparked fuel to the fire.

Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck being cute during a pandemic. (March 23, 2020) pic.twitter.com/2s3TScEfoc — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) March 24, 2020

Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck get early morning coffee and walk their dogs together while finally wearing masks when outside. (April 10, 2020) pic.twitter.com/V85b2tBJiF — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) April 10, 2020

After the romantic getaway, there were often spotted together strolling the streets of Los Angeles. They were also spotted walking their dogs while being in quarantine. From matching coats to going on quick coffee breaks Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas have done it all. They even added a cute touch to their dog walks by wearing matching face masks.

