Ben Cross, Known For 'Chariots Of Fire', Passes Away At The Age Of 72

Hollywood actor Ben Cross passed away at the age of 72. The news of his death was made public by his daughter from his official social media handle. Actor Ben Cross, who is known for films like Chariots of Fire, Star Trek, Chariots of Fire, Exorcist: The Beginning, and others, has passed away, following a short illness. The actor, who passed away in Austria, has two children, Lauren and Theo. Lauren, in the Facebook post, stated that she was "heartbroken" about the fact that her father is no more with her.

Image Source: Ben Cross' Facebook

Lauren then went on to say that the veteran actor was sick for a while and had been this way for quite some time. She further added that the actor had been sick for a while and his health had rapidly declined over the past week. According to reports, he had just finished the shooting for his upcoming flick titled The Devil's Light and was set to star, later this year, in a romantic drama flick titled Last Letter From Your Lover.

Ben Cross was born as Harry Bernard Cross, back in London. He was born in a working-class Catholic family. Cross completed his graduation from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. He was always a leading man in the plays. After this, Cross decided to move from plays to the big screen. He was then featured in a film titled A Bridge Too Far, which featured Sir Sean Conery and Sir Michael Caine in the lead roles.

Gained popularity in 1981

But the actor gained popularity after starring in the 1981 sports drama flick titled Chariots of Fire. It was a British historical film that revolves around the life of two athletes from the 1924 Olympics, namely, Erioc Liddel and Harold Abrahams. Cross played the role of Harold Abrahams, a Jewish student who studies at Cambridge University. The film garnered several accolades for various categories. It also won a total of four Oscars at the 54th Academy Awards.

