Dharmendra's Film 'ElanE Jung' Completes 31 Years, Director Anil Sharma Shares Memories

Bollywood director Anil Sharma shared an interesting throwback post on his Twitter account. He shared about Dharmendra’s movie Elan-E-Jung which completed 31 years on August 18, 2020. Along with a bunch of pictures, which included film posters and a few black and white pictures, the director also shared fond memories from the time the film released. Check out the Twitter post below.

Dharmendra's ElanE Jung completes 31 years

31 year back #18aug1989 #ElanEJung released.. time passed so fast,lalmost every main theatre were full for a week in advance Audience gave great response after #Hukumat,frenzy of people were so much than in a cinema Delhi fans snatched the reel box to c film reel,lov @aapkadharam pic.twitter.com/pXchgPIy4e — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) August 18, 2020

Director of Elan-E-Jung, Anil Sharma took to Twitter to share some fond memories of ElanE Jung, as it completed 31 years of being released. The director wrote how it was unbelievable that 31 years had gone by so quickly. He shared that all the main theatres in the city were full for a week in advance of the film's release.

The audience gave a great response to ElanE Jung after Dharmendra and Anil Sharma’s film Hukumat became a superhit. Anil Sharma also shared that fans had created a frenzy in Mumbai as well as Delhi. Anil Sharma mentioned that in Delhi, some fans also stole the reel box to see the film’s reel.

Ending his post with a few black and white throwback pictures, the director mentioned that he loved Dharmendra’s performance and also tagged him in the post.

The film ElanE Jung starred Dharmendra and Jaya Prada in the lead roles. The film was re-made to recreate the magic of the blockbuster film Hukumat. Although Dharmendra’s film ElanE Jung was a superhit, it could not match the collections of Hukumat. The film followed the story of a terrorist who meets fellow terrorist. However, the meeting is captured by a man named Raj who hides his evidence in the temple.

The evidence is then found by a man named Arjun who decides to bust the terrorist and his group. Actor Dharmendra played the character of Thakur Arjun Singh in the film, while Jaya Prada was seen as Reema. Sadashiv Amrapurkar played a negative character of a terrorist in the ElanE Jung.

