Lionel Messi Accused Of 'slacking' During 2-8 Drubbing Against Bayern On Social Media

Barcelona's 2-8 drubbing in the hands of Bayern Munich was their worst defeat in the Champions League. While the club has struggled for consistency in 2020, Friday's loss to the German outfit marked a new low for the Catalans in an already underwhelming season. While the entire Barcelona XI failed to impress against Bayern, a Twitter user has accused Lionel Messi of being lazy during the embarrassing defeat.

Lionel Messi was 'lazy' during Bayern defeat?

A Twitter user 'Allu - @GreatWhite_9' shared a compilation video of Lionel Messi slacking during the UCL quarter-final defeat. The video has so far gained a lot of traction on the social media platform with over 4,0000 retweets and comments. The user later cleared that he was not trying to disrespect the Argentinian, but such poor work-rate is unacceptable from a player of his calibre.

"Note: I have no disrespect for Messi & he is one of the greatest. This video is for people who are only blaming his teammates. Fanboys are talking as if Messi was perfect all game. Barca is having problems & Leo is part of the problem. Accept that instead of blaming all others."

The humiliating end to the 2019/20 season for Barcelona is guaranteed to bring wholesale changes to the club. Head coach Quique Setien and Sporting Director Eric Abidal have already departed the club. If reports in Spain are to be believed, Lionel Messi has already informed the club about leaving soon in the upcoming transfer window.

According to Brazilian journalist Marcelo Bechler, who was the first to report Neymar's world-record sale to Paris Saint-Germain, Messi feels "isolated" at the club after repeatedly failing in the Champions League. This coupled with the Catalan side losing the LaLiga title to Real Madrid has pushed the Argentine over the edge. Lionel Messi current contract at Camp Nou expired in June 2021 along with his humongous €700 million buyout clause. Manchester City and Inter Milan have, so far, been frequently linked with the 33-year-old.

Meanwhile, former Barcelona player Ronald Koeman is set to appointed as the new head coach of the club. The current Netherlands coach has reportedly agreed to personal terms with the club and Barca are left to come to an agreement with the Dutch FA over the compensation package for Koeman's release. Barcelona president confirmed that the former defender will take charge of the club if "everything goes well."

🔊 @jmbartomeu: "Barça have a salary limit problem. There is money, but Covid-19 has caused the income to decrease and, therefore, we have to reduce the team's salary mass to be able to bring in new players" pic.twitter.com/gHjTywGC4Z — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 18, 2020

