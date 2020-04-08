Benedict Cumberbatch Shares A Special Message For His Indian Fans Amid COVID Outbreak

The Coronavirus pandemic has turned out to be one of the most tiring times for humanity. As the country enters the third week of its lockdown. MG Motors has an interesting message to share. In difficult times like these, it is of utter importance that people remember to stay positive. The MG Motors brand ambassador Benedict Cumberbatch posted a message for his Indian fans.

Benedict Cumberbatch's message for his Indian fans

He posted a message asking his fans to be resilient and follow the lockdown in order to contain the spread of the Coronavirus. In the video, as shared by MG Motors on all of their social media, Benedict Cumberbatch talks about how he has been thinking about India. He also how he had been observing social distancing and staying indoor amid the lockdown in the UK.

ALSO READ | Top 3 Benedict Cumberbatch Performances That You Must Check Out

The love in the MG family flows strong and deep. MG brand ambassador, Benedict Cumberbatch shares a beautiful message in these difficult times. #ItsAHumanThing to stay connected despite the distance. #StaySafeStayHome pic.twitter.com/UZYqbNQsXx — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) April 7, 2020

ALSO READ | Benedict Cumberbatch And Wife Sophie Hunter Are Expecting Their Third Child!

He further talked about how hard the separation from friends and family is. Benedict Cumberbatch shared that he is self-isolating amid the Coronavirus to take care of the elders, his friends, and his family. He said that it is important that people follow all the norms because everyone is in this together. He added that he is thinking about his fans India and hopes to speak to them again in happier times.

On the work front, Benedict Cumberbatch gearing up to reprise the role of his superhero character Dr Strange in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. He will also be seen essaying the character in Disney's WandaVision. Some of the actor's other projects include Prisoner 760, The Power of the Dog, Ironbark and Louis Wain.

ALSO READ | Benedict Cumberbatch Starrer 'The Current War' Gets November Release

ALSO READ | Zachary Levi Joins Benedict Cumberbatch, Jodie Foster For The Movie 'Prisoner 760'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.