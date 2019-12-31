Zachary Levi Joins Benedict Cumberbatch, Jodie Foster For The Movie 'Prisoner 760'

Actor Zachary Levi was last seen in hit superhero film Shazam! He is going from fighting for justice in the DC Universe to fighting for justice at Guantánamo Bay. The actor has joined Benedict Cumberbatch, Jodie Foster, Shailene Woodley and Tahar Rahim in Prisoner 760, a true-life legal drama directed by Kevin Macdonald. Read to know more.

Also Read | Top 4 Scenes From 'Shazam!' You Must Check Out Before You Watch 'Shazam 2'

Zachary Levi in Prisoner 760

After gaining much popularity with being Shazam, the actor is up with another awaiting film, Prisoner 760. The movie is said to be around a fight for survival against impossible odds and tells the true tale of Mohamedou Ould Slahi, a man who was captured by the U.S. government and held for years without charge or trial. Slahi then finds unlikely allies in defence attorneys, Nancy Hollander and her associate, Teri Duncan, being played by Foster and Woodley, respectively, who desperately pursue justice. They are aided by a military prosecutor named Lt. Stuart Couch (Cumberbatch). Levi will reportedly play an old friend of the prosecutor's, a federal agent by the name of Neil Buckland.

Also Read | Shazam 2 Finally Gets A Release Date, And It's Just Months After The Release Of Black Adam

The movie is an adaptation of Guantánamo Diary, the New York Times best-selling memoir that Slahi wrote while still imprisoned. The script is written by Michael Bronner, a former 60 Minutes producer who has worked with Paul Greengrass on the filmmaker’s true-life big-screen stories United 93, Green Zone and Captain Phillips. Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani (The Informer) made revisions.

Also Read | With 'Black Adam' We're Trying To Do Something Bit Inventive: Lawrence Sher

Cumberbatch is producing the movie with Adam Ackland and Leah Clarke via their company SunnyMarch. Lloyd Levin and Beatriz Levin of Black Sheep Pictures, Mark Holder and Christine Holder of Wonder Street, and Branwen Prestwood Smith are also producing. Slahi is a co-producer. BBC Film, Topic Studios and 30West are behind the movie, now shooting in South Africa.

Also Read | 'Shazam! 2' Release Date Announced By Warner Bros; Here's When It Will Hit The Screens

Zachary Levi’s Shazam! Became a fan-favourite superhero film and earned $365 million worldwide. A sequel, with Levi reprising his role of the classic DC hero, is now in development. Earlier this year, Levi also shared a SAG Award for best ensemble in a comedy series for his recurring role in season two of Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.