Best Adam Driver Movies That You Can Add On Your Weekend Binge List

Adam Douglas Driver is an actor from the United States. He received wider recognition for playing Ben Solo / Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy films The Force Awakens (2015), The Last Jedi (2017), and The Rise of Skywalker (2019). His film career started with supporting roles in movies such as Lincoln (2012), Frances Ha (2012), Inside Llewyn Davis (2013), and Silence (2016). Have a look at the best movies of Adam Driver according to IMDb ratings-

Adam Driver's 10 Best Movies

Tracks

Released in 2013, Tracks is a film that follows the journey of Robyn (Mia Wasikowska), a woman who embarks on a solo trip across the desert with her dog and four camels. The film traces her journey from Alice Springs to the Indian Ocean. Later, she meets Rick Smolan a photographer on her journey. It is a simple, visually amazing film, and the chemistry between the two leads is unexplainable.

The report

The film tells the story of FBI agent Daniel Jones as he explores the use of torture on suspected terrorists by the CIA relentlessly. He uncovers a multitude of secrecy and illegitimacy from the top of the intelligence agency of the government. This is admittedly Adam's best performance and film in his career.

Silence

Silence is an epic based in the 17th century, which was director Martin Scorsese's romantic dream. The movie chronicles two Portuguese missionaries (Driver and Andrew Garfield) as they embark on a journey to Japan, seeking to find their missing mentor and encountering troubles along the way.

Lincoln

Lincoln is an Oscar-winning movie and one of the decade's best historical biographies. The movie chronicles Abraham Lincoln's journey (Daniel Day-Lewis) as he tries to abolish slavery and bring his country together. Adam Driver's role in the film is very small as Samuel Beckwith, but it is worth a mention.

Paterson

Paterson is a 2016 film that follows a week in the life of Paterson, a bus driver living in Paterson, New Jersey. The driver's life revolves around his job and his wife in an immensely regimented lifestyle as he absorbs everything around him.

