Biographical Movies In Hollywood That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Hollywood has given the world some of the biggest movie hits. The industry has covered almost every genre. The stories that the reputed film industry have revolved around topics that range from supernatural to science fiction. Throughout the decades, there have been several biographical movies in Hollywood that told the stories of some of the greatest minds.

Read on to know more about the best Hollywood biographical movies:

Best 5 Hollywood films

Rocketman

Rocketman is a 2019 biographical musical fantasy drama. It is based on the life of famous musician Elton John. It is directed by Dexter Fletcher and penned by Lee Hall. The film features Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, and Richard Madden in the lead roles.

It has been rated ‘R’ and has a run time of 2 hours and 1 minute. The film was released on May 31, 2019, and received critical praise.

Lincoln

Lincoln is a 2012 historical drama film loosely based on Doris Kearns Goodwin’s biography Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln. It revolves around the last four months of Lincoln’s life. The film features Daniel Day-Lewis in the lead role, and also stars Sally Field, David Strathairn, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and others in supporting roles.

American Sniper

American Sniper is a 2014 American biographical war drama directed by Clint Eastwood, and is penned by Jason Hall. It is loosely based on the memoir American Sniper: The Autobiography of the Most Lethal Sniper in U.S. Military History, which is written by Chris Kyle.

The film features Bradley Cooper and Sienna Miller in the lead roles. It was nominated for the Oscars, and it also talks about PTSD, a mental disorder.

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Pursuit of Happyness is one of the most popular movies. It stars Will Smith in the lead role. It is a 2006 autobiographical drama based on entrepreneur Chris Gardner’s struggles. It is directed by Gabriele Muccino. The film also features Will Smith’s son Jaden Smith.

A Beautiful Mind

A Beautiful Mind is a 2001 drama film based on the life of the famous Economist John Nash, a Nobel Laureate in Economics. Directed by Ron Howard, the film features Russell Crowe, Ed Harris, and Jennifer Connelly in the lead roles. The film was critically acclaimed and was nominated for Oscars in several categories.

