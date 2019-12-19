Top 3 Adam Driver Movies You Should Add To Your Watchlist Right Away

Adam Driver is considered by critics as one of the finest actors in Hollywood today. He rose to fame with his negative role in HBO’s Girls. He also gained much more popularity for his role in the Star Wars trilogy series. Here is a look at some of the best performances delivered by Adam Driver on the silver screen.

Best films of Adam Driver

1. Marriage Story (2019)

Adam Driver’s last film, Marriage Story, is touted to be one of his best films till date. It has been praised as one of the best works of Driver. It is directed by Noah Baumbach and stars Scarlett Johansson. Many film critics and film analysts have also considered the film as one of the best of 2019.

2. BlacKkKlansman (2018)

BlacKkKlansman marks the first collaboration of Adam Driver with Spike Lee. The film traces the true events of an African-American detective who tries to expose the local Ku Klux Klan. Driver’s role, even though a supporting one, is solid as the detective who helps out in the case. The film also won him an Academy Award nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category.

3. Paterson (2016)

Paterson was one of the initial films that he carried solely on his shoulders. The film follows the story of a bus driver who also practices his hobby of writing poetry in his free time. Many critics and film analysts found the storytelling of the film to be an unconventional one. The film was screened at Cannes Film Festival that year too.

On a professional front, Adam Driver is currently basking in the success of his last film, Marriage Story. He will be next seen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The film is the final chapter of the nine-part series. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be having a worldwide release on December 20, 2019.

