Grammys 2020: From Priyanka Chopra To Lizzo, Here's The Best Dressed Celebrities

The Grammy Awards are one of the most prestigious awards across the globe. Artists tend to take more risks than actors when it comes to the red carpet looks. The Grammys 2020 show on Sunday night at the Staples Center in LA, had quite a few celebrities that graced the red carpet with elegance and unique sense of fashion.

While other Hollywood award shows tend to be more about gorgeous gowns and elegant updos, musicians tend to let it all beyond it at the Grammys. From the most daring and skin-baring dresses to cool and crazy suiting, here’s the list of best-dressed celebrities at the Grammys 2020.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas:

Priyanka attended the Grammys 2020 with Nick Jonas for the first time as a couple and simply left everyone stunned with their stunning red-carpet look. Priyanka opted for an amazing Ralph & Russo gown.

She styled it with a sleek and neat hairdo and some sparkling earrings. Priyanka also accessorised a crystal stud on her belly button. She surely set the temperatures soaring with her look.

Also Read | Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra's Plunging Gown & Nick Jonas' Gold Suit Will Wow You

Lizzo

Lizzo looked like a vision in white and silver Atelier Versace ensemble. She went for an old-Hollywood era-inspired look and stunned everyone with her crystal white gown with silver details and a faux fur stole with the outfit. She completed her look with dazzling Lorraine Schwartz jewels that added the perfect amount of shine to the bold and beautiful look.

Also Read | Demi Lovato Set To Perform At The Grammys 2020; Fans Trend #DemiIsComing Worldwide

Ariana Grande

The 7 Rings singer and 5-time nominee Ariana made a huge entrance in a custom Giambattista Valli piece with a layered tulle skirt that was reportedly 20 feet in diameter. She went for her signature high-ponytail look and delicate diamond ear studs. She completed her look with similar coloured evening gloves that complimented her attire perfectly.

Grammys 2020 Will Have Special All-star Tribute For Prince 2 Days After The Award Ceremony

Billy Porter

Billy Porter is well-known for his unique sense of style and risky looks. This time again he graced the red carpet in a shimmering turquoise pantsuit look. The ensemble had beaded fringe details from his hat to his flare pants.

Also Read | Grammys Honor Nipsey Hussle With A Soaring Performance

Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Instagram/ Versace Instagram/ Giambattista Valli Instagram/ Billy Porter Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.