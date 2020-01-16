Demi Lovato Set To Perform At The Grammys 2020; Fans Trend #DemiIsComing Worldwide

Disney star Demi Lovato is set to perform at the Grammy 2020 awards. This performance by Demi Lovato is being marked as a major comeback after her drug overdose in July 2018.

Demi Lovato will perform at Grammys 2020

Demi Lovato is considered to be one of the most lyrically gifted artists in the music industry. Her strong vocals have helped to deliver some major chartbusters over the years. Demi Lovato, apart from being a singer, is also one of the most popular and successful Disney stars.

But for the last few years, Demi Lovato’s battle with drug addiction has been making some major headlines. The Sorry Not Sorry singer also suffered from a major drug overdose in July 2018. Now, the Recording Academy recently took to Twitter and announced that Demi Lovato is set to perform at the Grammy 2020 awards. This announcement marks a major comeback for Demi Lovato after her drug overdose incident.

Demi Lovato is set to join the already announced lineup that includes Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Aerosmith. The announcement made by the Recording Academy does not disclose which songs Lovato will be performing during the Awards.

Demi Lovato’s fans are all happy and ecstatic for this comeback performance of the Stone Cold singer at the Grammy 2020 Awards. Her fans took Twitter and made the #DemiIsComing trend worldwide. Take a look.

Demi and Ariana on her way to the #GRAMMYs to perform her asses off and leave everybody shook #DemiIsComingpic.twitter.com/chVz2ct2N1 — Axel⁷ ʰᵒᵇᶦ (@sopemates1975) January 14, 2020

STANS SAYING SHE MADE ZERO NOISE WELL GUESS WHO’S #1 ON THE WORLDWIDE TRENDING TOPICS #DemiIsComing pic.twitter.com/kAlQvQh4Vj — ً (@soIoIovato) January 14, 2020

(Image Courtesy: Demi Lovato Instagram)

