Taylor Swift Dons The Best On Stage Outfits And These Are Our Favourite Picks

After the culmination of the 2019 American Music Awards, Taylor Swift emerged as the star of the evening. The 29-year-old pop/country sensation set new records, with her 29th title at the AMAs. She now stands ahead of legendary Michael Jackson, and has been declared, ‘Artist of the Decade.’ Taylor Swift performed a medley of her songs at the AMAs. However, her wardrobe for the same was also a topic of discussion. Many fans believed that Taylor Swift has one of the best on-stage wardrobe, be it in the Reputation Tour or any award functions.

We take a look at the best performance outfits of Taylor Swift:

Taylor Swift donned a gold bodysuit with fringes and straps. The outfit was not only dazzling but also made Swift look dominant on the stage. Her stage outfit was completed with red lipstick and short, blonde hair at the AMAs.

Taylor Swift opted for a purple and black striped bodysuit with full sleeves for the Amazon Day Concert in New York. She wore the edgy outfit with studded, heeled boots that perfectly completed her look. Once again, Taylor opted for short hair.

Taylor Swift performed on stage alongside ME! co-star Brendon Urie in a concert recently. She opted for a yellow shirt with rainbow high waist shorts. The key point of the outfit was the short length jacket with long fringes, which was a highlight!

Taylor Swift performed in NBC, The Voice finale alongside Brendon Urie, once again. Taylor wore a shimmery embroidered high low fringe dress. She safeguarded her hair in a pony and opted for bright eye make-up. This was another one of her best looks onstage.

Taylor wore a sequin bodysuit with a sequin green and blue jacket and performed alongside Bryan Adams. The duo performed the latter’s classic hit Summer of 69’ and enthralled the audience. Taylor Swift looked amazing in this stage outfit. Another one of her brilliant performances paired with her gorgeous attire!

