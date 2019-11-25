Taylor Swift Was Seen Fangirling Over Selena Gomez's AMA Performance | Here Are The Deets

Selena Gomez took to the floors of the 2019 American Music Awards with her single Lose You To Love Me. She stunned everyone in the audience with her royal performance of her new album, that was released in October. While Selena Gomez was busy turning heads, Taylor Swift was fangirling over the Bad Blood co-star’s performance at the AMAs.

Following the ballad performance of Lose You To Love Me, which set a grey mood, Selena Gomez took the chic avatar in a studded sequin bodysuit and crimped hair for her pop song, Look At Her Now. She grooved and tuned to the peppy beats along with her army of dancers in the background. Selena Gomez’s performance was well-received by her friend and singer Taylor Swift. There were glimpses of the latter cheering Gomez and grooving to the song as well between her performance.

More about Selena at the AMAs

Selena Gomez’s popular speech in 2016 after her win as the Top Pop/Rock female artist was the highlight of the singer’s many achievements. Meanwhile in the 2019 American Music Awards, Taylor Swift won many Awards. She bagged her 29th AMA Trophy surpassing the legendary Michael Jackson, to win the most number of titles in the AMAs.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have maintained their friendship over the years:

Taylor Swift won many awards on Sunday:

