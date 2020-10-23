Best Halloween Movies On Amazon Prime To Watch On October 31st

Scary movies are a must-watch when its the Halloween month. Here is a list of movies that could be watched the OTT platform Amazon Prime. Halloween falls on October 31st and there are only a few days to go for planning your Halloween weekend. Read on for a list of best Halloween movies on Amazon Prime.

Best Halloween movies on Amazon Prime

The Exorcist (1973)

The Exorcist is the classic horror film and is often regarded as the film that kickstarted the increase of commercial horror movies. Director William Friedkin showcases the story of an innocent girl trapped by evil spirits. The film has an IMDB score of 8.0. Take a look at the trailer of the film.

Rings (2017)

Rings is a movie about the evil tape that takes lives. The Rings franchise had been one of the most popular horror franchises. The movie Rings released in 2017 and it is all about a young woman who starts becoming worried about her boyfriend when he watches a mysterious videotape, the woman then tries to solve the mystery.

Child's Play (1988)

Child's Play is an iconic movie where the horrifying doll Chucky takes lives. Chucky has now become an iconic villain. The movie has inspired many horror movies in the current times as well. The film is one of the popular kids Halloween movies as well.

Paranormal Activity (2009)

Paranormal Activity centres around a young couple who are experiencing the presence of a spirit. The complete movie is filmed using many unique methods to portray the scary sequences in the film. The film is showcased in a found-footage format which makes it even more impressive to watch and will surely give you the chills.

Shutter Island (2010)

Leonardo DiCaprio could be seen in the role of U.S. Marshal named Teddy. He investigates the mysterious disappearances in a mental hospital and discovers more secrets that he expected. The film is a gripping horror movie released in 2010.

Grudge

The Grudge is a supernatural horror film written and directed by Nicolas Pesce in the United States in 2020 and produced by Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert, and Taka Ichise. It is the American remake of the 2004 Japanese horror film Ju-On: The Grudge. The movie stars Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye, and Jacki Weaver, and follows a police officer who investigated multiple killings that are all linked to a single house.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock

