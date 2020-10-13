When Does Amazon Prime Day Start In America? What Are Best Deals?

After months of delay, Amazon Prime Day 2020 is finally set to arrive in the US. The biggest annual sale event will be held over two days and offer great deals on a wide range of products. The event was originally set to begin in July; however, it had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When does Amazon Prime Day start in America?

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is set to begin on Tuesday, October 13 at 3 AM ET (12 PT) and it will be open to Amazon Prime members. The mega sale event will run for 48 hours until Wednesday, October 14.

Amazon Prime Day deals

To kick off the event, the mega-retailer will also offer discounts on over one million items across various product categories. Here are some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals that you wouldn't want to miss.

Echo Dot 3rd Gen – On sale for $18.99

Echo Auto – On sale for $19.99

Kindle Paperwhite – On sale for $79.99

Fire TV Cube – On sale for $79.99

Ring Stick Up Cam – On sale for $79.99

Echo Dot and LIFX Smart Bulb – On sale for $18.99

Toshiba 55LF621U21 55-Inch 4K Dolby Vision TV (Fire TV Edition) – On sale for $299.99

Amazon is also offering some exciting deals on its own products including a discounted subscription to Audible at 50%. However, as we've mentioned earlier, the various Amazon Prime Day deals and offers will available only for Prime members. So, you need to make sure that you have an active Amazon Prime membership. If you don't have one, you can actually register for a free 30-day trial which will allow you to partake in the offers. You can sign up for Amazon Prime at the link here.

Amazon was also offering customers an additional credit of $10 for the event if buyers shop at select small businesses based in the United States. This was when a user spent $10 at these small establishments. However, the offer was only valid until October 12.

Image credits: @christianw | Unsplash