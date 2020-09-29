What To Expect On Amazon Prime Day 2020? When Will The Sale Start?

Amazon’s Prime Day sale is one of the most awaited sales with some of the best offers available online. This year's Amazon Prime Day sale will begin soon in mid-October. Prime Day sale gives massive discounts on gadgets, clothes, grocery items and other household items. This is the reason why many people are wondering about what to expect on Amazon Prime Day and when is it going to start. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon’s annual sale event exclusively for Prime members. It features two days of special savings on thousands of items across all product categories. More details about Prime Day 2020 can be found here.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon confirmed on September 27 that Prime Day is scheduled for October 13 and 14, 2020. The deals will go live starting at midnight PST. Amazon typically hosts Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale events in November ahead of the holiday season. The Prime Day will surely be the time to pick up everything you need for all your fall and winter celebrations at a discount before they sell out.

What are deals for Amazon Prime Day? (Expected)

Amazon has promised all the users to have over 1 million deals varying in almost all the categories. The company's own products will also go on a tremendous sale during this event, so if you had a wish to get hold of an Echo smart speaker, a Fire TV streaming device, or a Kindle e-reader, then you must prepare yourself for the sale. The organisation is also giving an early Prime Day exclusive savings for new subscribers to Kindle Unlimited, Amazon Music, Amazon Prime Video and Audible.

Apart from Amazon’s own brand lineup on sale, the Prime Day sale will also offer massive discounts on gadgets, clothes, grocery items and other household items. In the past, the organisation has experienced price drops on Instant Pots, robotic vacuums, smartwatches, and even mattresses during this sale event. There will also probably be deals and discounts on groceries and essentials at Amazon as well as in Whole Foods stores.

Who can access the upcoming Amazon Sale?

To participate in the Amazon Prime day sale you need to be an Amazon Prime member. The Amazon Prime Day Sale is a 48-hour sale that offers bumper offers to Amazon Prime users. Therefore, Amazon Prime membership is mandatory for the Prime Day sale which is available at Rs 999 for a year or one can even get a monthly subscription at Rs 129 for a month. Prime membership offers free fast delivery as well as access to other Amazon services like Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Reading.

Tip to make the most of the Amazon sale

If you are planning to purchase something, then Amazon Prime Day sale is a great way to get exciting offers on your desired product. It is advised to purchase the products during the sale to save money on them. Moreover, Prime Day sales are the most awaited ones as nothing is off the cards during the Prime Day Sale. Therefore, one must try to make the most of the Amazon Prime Day Sale and take advantage of the sale. Moreover, people must try to get their hands on products by trying to be online during the early hours of the sale as the products get sold out very soon during the Prime Day Sale.

