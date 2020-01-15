Best Live-action Disney Movies That Were Released In The Last Decade

Disney has been a part of the lives of all children across the world, no matter in what shape or form. The animated movies that have come under the banner of Disney years ago are now being remade by them in live-action. Fans of these iconic movies have loved all these new renditions of their childhood flicks.

Here are some of the best live-action movies made in the last decade:

Cinderella

Cinderella was released in the year 2015. This Disney Princess movie starred Lily James as Cinderella, Cate Blanchett as the evil stepmother, Richard Madden as the Prince, and Helena Bonham Carter as the Fairy Godmother. The movie was a success as many fans appreciated and accepted Lily as Cinderella. It was directed by Kenneth Branagh.

The Jungle Book

The Jungle Book was directed by Jon Favreau. The movie starred Neel Sethi as Mowgli, Bill Murray as Baloo, Ben Kingsley as Bagheera, Idris Elba as Shere Khan, Lupita Nyong’o as Raksha, and Scarlett Johansson as Kaa. The movie was released in the year 2016. It was appreciated by the audience for its amazing graphics along with the great selection of actors.

Beauty and the Beast

The movie Beauty and the Beast saw Emma Watson take up the role of Belle. This Disney Princess movie had an additional story on Belle’s background, trying to give more substance to the princess’ character. The movie starred Dan Stevens as the Beast, Luke Evans as Gaston, Josh Gad as LeFou, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, and Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts. It was released in the year 2017 and was directed by Bill Condon.

The Lion King

The Lion King was released in the year 2019. Donald Glover gave the voice to Simba, Beyonce to Nala, James Earl Jones to Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor to Scar, John Oliver to Zazu, Billy Eichner to Timon, and Seth Rogen to Pumbaa. The movie was also directed by Jon Favreau after his The Jungle Book.

Aladdin

This beautiful rendition of the movie Aladdin was released in the year 2019. The movie starred Will Smith as the Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar. The movie was directed by Guy Ritchie.

