The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Read Life Fairy Tale:Actor Playing Aladdin Proposes To Girlfriend Playing Jasmine On Stage

Rest of the World News

Actor playing Aladdin in a stage production in Leicester, proposed to his girlfriend playing Jasmine on the same show. Video gains appreciation on Twitter.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Actor

An actor playing the character of Aladdin for a stage production proposed to Jasmine whose role was essayed by his real-life girlfriend on stage. Their images were posted on Twitter by De Montfort Hall's official handle and have been received with a lot of positive comments and 'likes' by netizens. In the caption, they congratulated the couple on their engagement. 

Ensured parents' presence

Matthew Pomeroy was reportedly playing the role of Aladdin for four years along with his girlfriend Natasha Lamb who played Princess Jasmine. However, at the recent show of the play in De Montfort Hall in Leicester, England, the actor decided to make some improvisations to the play.  At the end of the play, Pomeroy broke the script and proposed to Lamb right on stage. The act ended in happiness as Lamb said yes to the proposal and agreed to marry her long-time boyfriend. 

Read: Will Smith Backs Mena Massoud After His Confession Of Not Auditioning Since Aladdin

Read: Mena Massoud Reveals That He Has Not Auditioned Since Aladdin

The decision to propose was not a hasty one but rather one that required meticulous planning. In fact, Pomeroy also ensured that both their parents were present in the audience for this particular performance. The impromptu stunt has struck chords with people who blessed the couple. Here are a few comments: 

Read: 'Aladdin' Spin-off In Works At Disney Plus

Read: Aladdin Spin-off On Prince Alders To Be Featured On Disney+; Fans Unimpressed

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PRIYANKA VADRA EVADES QUESTION
FIRE BREAKS OUT AT PM MODI HOME
AMIT SHAH BACKS SADHGURU ON CAA
CONSPIRACY DURING IMRAN'S DHARNA
DHONI'S UNIQUE RECORD AGAINST KOHLI
UNICEF'S EFFORTS IN WEST BENGAL