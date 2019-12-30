Read Life Fairy Tale:Actor Playing Aladdin Proposes To Girlfriend Playing Jasmine On Stage

An actor playing the character of Aladdin for a stage production proposed to Jasmine whose role was essayed by his real-life girlfriend on stage. Their images were posted on Twitter by De Montfort Hall's official handle and have been received with a lot of positive comments and 'likes' by netizens. In the caption, they congratulated the couple on their engagement.

Ensured parents' presence

Congratulations on your engagement 💍 to our Aladdin and Jasmine, Matthew and Natasha, from everyone here at #demontforthall!@matthewmagician @Natasha_onstage pic.twitter.com/oU6bU4Szxx — De Montfort Hall (@demontforthall) December 27, 2019

Matthew Pomeroy was reportedly playing the role of Aladdin for four years along with his girlfriend Natasha Lamb who played Princess Jasmine. However, at the recent show of the play in De Montfort Hall in Leicester, England, the actor decided to make some improvisations to the play. At the end of the play, Pomeroy broke the script and proposed to Lamb right on stage. The act ended in happiness as Lamb said yes to the proposal and agreed to marry her long-time boyfriend.

The decision to propose was not a hasty one but rather one that required meticulous planning. In fact, Pomeroy also ensured that both their parents were present in the audience for this particular performance. The impromptu stunt has struck chords with people who blessed the couple. Here are a few comments:

Congratulations Matthew and Natasha! We'd love to get you on @bbc5live tonight to talk to you about it? reply to this message or call me on 0161 335 6504 — Laura Harmes (@lauraharmes) December 28, 2019

Congratulations guys it's even made the national press x pic.twitter.com/3uD1Kg2j4h — angie widdop (@angelawiddop1) December 29, 2019

Massive congratulations to you both!!!!What a lovely proposal. I wish I’d been there to see it. Totally 💖 how excited @MBallardRadio and @AntonyCosta were. What a moment to share 💍👰🏻🤵🏻 — YS (@S3ift) December 29, 2019

