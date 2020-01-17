Best Meryl Streep Movies You Can Watch If You Are A 'Mamma Mia' Fan

Mary Louise "Meryl" Streep was born in June of 1949 and is described as one of the best actresses of her generation. Over the years, she has been nominated for over 21 Academy Awards and has won three Academy Awards. Other than this, she has also been nominated for 32 Golden Globes Awards, out of which she has managed to win 8. Although she is considered one of the best actress of her generation, Meryl Streep has still been working to keep up the name she has earned. Here is a list of Meryl Streep movies that you must watch.

Best Meryl Streep movies

Sophie’s Choice

In this movie, we can see Meryl Streep in the shoes of a survivor from a Nazi concentration camp. Streep’s portrayal of Sophie was loved by the fans. In the film, Sophie finds a reason to live with Nathan, an unsteady American Jew, who is obsessed with the Holocaust. Meryl Streep won an award for the best actress for this movie.

Adaptation

In this movie, we can see Meryl Streep in the role of a writer who has written a non-fiction book. A producer wants to make a live-action film of the book by adapting it as his screenplay. At the same time, the man who tries to adapt the book is played by Nicolas Cage tries to do so but fails to adapt it. This is one of the best Meryl Streep movies to date.

The Deer Hunter

In this movie, we see Meryl Streep the role of a leading lady. The movie is about three boys from a small town in Pennsylvania who have joined the army to fight within the U.S. Vietnam War. But after they join the army, they are at their farewell party when the leads of the film get in danger and are brought to a prison camp. At the camp, they are forced to play Russian roulette after which they get separated only to meet each other in the end. This is one of the best Meryl Streep movies.

