Meryl Streep, Keanu Reeves And Other Celebs Spotted At Subway Stations

Even after reaching their celebrity status, many celebrities seemingly miss their good old ways, as they still prefer to abide by their old habits. Seems like celebrities like Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal are missing out on the fun of being a common man, as they have been often spotted by the paparazzi at metro subway stations. Here are a few celebrities who still prefer to travel via public transport.

Meryl Streep

Famous for her work in movies like The Devil Wears Prada and The Post, it seems like Meryl Streep loves the New York Subway, as the actor has been spotted at the same location several times. Take a look at the picture.

Keanu Reeves

Not only does Keanu Reeves ride the New York City subway often, but when he does, he proves to the world that celebrities still retain their manners after reaching star status. During a particular ride in 2013, a fan witnessed Reeves giving his seat to a woman. The fans captured this act on video that stormed the internet.

Jake Gyllenhaal

Seems like actor Jake Gyllenhaal has been busy becoming a subway heartthrob, as the paparazzi have spotted the actor several times on the New York Subway station. Just like any other New Yorker, Gyllenhaal reportedly does his best to ignore others on the commute, burying his head in a book or simply pumping music through his headphones.

Drew Barrymore

Considered as one of the most celebrated actors of the 90s, Drew Barrymore was clicked by a fan in the New York Subway, while the actor was applying her makeup. She surely did channel her inner 'city girl'.

Rihanna

From strutting through the station in leather from head to toe to simply causing a commotion in the London underground, Rihanna has shown that she doesn't need red carpets to prove that she is a true fashion icon. She shelled out style goals every time she was clicked opting for the public commute.

