Robert Downey Jr’s Best Films That Prove Why Fans ''love Him 3000''

Robert Downey Jr. enjoys a large fan base across the globe. He is currently one of the most popular and successful actors in Hollywood today. His films with the Marvel Cinematic Universe gained him wide popularity among the mainstream audience. If you are a Robert Downey Jr. fan, then here is a list of films that you must watch:

ALSO READ | Dolittle Trailer Starring Robert Downey Jr. Gives Goosebumps To Fans

Best films of Robert Downey Jr

1. Chaplin (1992)

Chaplin did not impress critics in terms of storyline but Robert Downey Jr’s performance in the film is what stole the centre stage. According to critics, Downey did full justice in bringing out the personal struggles of the comedy legend onto the big screen. He even bagged an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film. To this date, it is considered to be one of his best performances.

ALSO READ | Robert Downey Jr. To Have The Most Absurd Reunion With 'Spiderman' Tom Holland In Dolittle

2. Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Many actors have attempted their hand at playing the iconic detective from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s novel but Robert Downey Jr’s performance received universal acclaim. The film won the actor the Golden Globe Award for Best Comedy/Musical Actor that year. Even the sequel to Sherlock Holmes was widely successful.

3. Tropic Thunder (2008)

Robert Downey Jr went on a full method acting spree with Tropic Thunder and his efforts were appreciated with an Oscar nomination for the same. Donning a black-skinned makeup, Downey pulled off the film with a stellar performance. His performance even showcased his range as an actor, according to critics.

ALSO READ | Robert Downey Jr Likely To Return As Iron Man In New Disney+ Show?

4. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang turned out to be one of those stories which went on coming up with twists and turns till the end. Robert Downey Jr plays the role who lands up an acting assignment where he plays a detective and then goes on to turn into a real detective onscreen. His performance again received high praise from critics.

ALSO READ | Robert Downey Jr., In And As 'Dr. Dolittle' Shares Amusing Character Posters; Take A Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.