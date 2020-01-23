'Black Panther' Chadwick Boseman's Best Dialogues And Catchphrases From The Film

Famous for his work in films like 21 Bridges, Marshall and the Avenger series, Chadwick Boseman has managed to carve a niche for himself in the hearts of masses with his mesmerising onscreen performances. However, the actor’s performance in the 2018 blockbuster film Black Panther stood out as it earned Chadwick awards and accolades from across the globe.

Considered as one of the most successful action entertainers from the Avengers’ family, Black Panther is considered as one of the finest films of Chadwick Boseman.

Starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o in the leading roles, Black Panther chronicles the story of T'Challa, the heir to the hidden but advanced kingdom of Wakanda, as he steps forward to lead his people into a new future and confronts a challenger from his country's past.

Here are some of the best lines and dialogues from the film:

"You are a good man"

This quote is spoken by one T’Chaka to the other in the film. The quote adds an interesting angle to the film, as it depicts the close bond between the father and son and also says a lot about Chadwick Boseman's character in the film.

Black Panther is about T’Challa’s journey to figure out the kind of king he wants to be, and at his core, he is a good person with a good heart who wants to do the right thing. While T'Challa battles his own demons in the film, he also figures out how to be a good king as well as a good man.

"Guns, so primitive"

Okoye speaks this line with her signature disdain and disgust, which tickled the funny bone of the audience. The quote illustrates Wakanda's power as a nation. As seen in the movie, Wakanda is abundant in Vibranium, which gets the kingdom an edge over other leading nations in the world.

"Wakanda Forever!"

After the movie hit the theatres, fans often used Wakanda Forever salute as a way to express their following for the film and show how Black Panther inspired them. The line is used as a slogan by the soldiers and Kings of Wakanda in the film.

