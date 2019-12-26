Best Reese Witherspoon Movies To Watch At The End Of The Year 2019

Reese Witherspoon is one of the most celebrated actors of the Hollywood film industry. The actor started her career in the year 1991 with the movie The Man in the Moon. Since then, she has been a part of some of the most iconic movies in the industry.

Here are some of the best Reese Witherspoon movies

Wild

The movie Wild was released in the year 2014. The movie traces the journey of Cheryl, who goes on a one thousand one hundred mile solo hike. The movie was directed by Jean-Marc Vallée. The movie also stars Laura Dern and Thomas Sadoski.

Walk The Line

The movie Walk The Line is directed by James Mangold. It chronicles the journey of country music legend Johnny Cash. The movie stars Joaquin Phoenix as Johnny Cash and Reese Witherspoon as June Carter. The movie was released in the year 2005. It also stars Ginnifer Goodwin and Robert Patrick.

Election

The movie Election belongs to the comedy-drama genre. Reese Witherspoon plays the character of Tracy Flick who is a high school teacher. Tracy's life turns upside down as she tries to deal with an obsessive student who wants to be elected the student body president.

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde is called as one of the most memorable romcoms of all time by the fans and the audience. The movie also stars Selma Blair, Matthew Davis, and Luke Wilson. The movie was released in the year 2001. It was directed by Robert Luketic. The movie shows a young woman who follows her ex-boyfriend to Harvard law school and realises her potential there.

Sweet Home Alabama

Reese Witherspoon starred with Patrick Dempsey and Josh Lucas in the movie Sweet Home Alabama. The movie was released in the year 2002. The movie was directed by Andy Tennant. It shows the struggle of a young woman who is confused between her modern life in New York and her hometown Alabama.

