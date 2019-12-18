Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon's Bromance-y Moments That They Shared

Characters of the popular television show F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have been friends for many years. Both of them have given many public appearances together and their fans love the bromance these two share. Jennifer Aniston played the popular character of Rachel Green on F.R.I.E.N.D.S while Reese Witherspoon played the character of Rachel Green’s little sister.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon bromance moments:

Jennifer Aniston shared this video on her Instagram account and shared the news of the duo working together again. They will be seen hosting The Morning Show on Apple TV. Furthermore, the actor added that they will be a little kinder to one another in this show and asked the fans to wait and watch.

Another video Jennifer Aniston shared on her Instagram was a short clip of the show in which the duo are expressing their love for each other. The duo were seen together in one episode of F.R.I.E.N.D.S in season 6.

Rachel Green and her sister were loved by their fans and the duo is loved even more, after their show is being aired. This was a boomerrang of the Green sisters, Jennifer Aniston shared on her gram!

On the other hand, Reese Witherspoon also keeps sharing pictures of them from the sets of The Morning Show. She recently shared a picture of the duo, captioning it We were not on a break, referring to the iconic dialogue from the show. The original dialogue refers to Ross Geller and Rachel Green's relationship.

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston have been doing a couple of interviews for promoting their show. The duo was asked to recreate a few lines from their show, F.R.I.E.N.D.S. and it looks like the two totally enjoyed themselves getting nostalgic. The show airs on Apple TV and has received many praises.

