Better Call Saul: Breaking Bad's Prequel Show Renewed For A Fifth Season

Better Call Saul, the spin-off of Breaking Bad, is one of the most critically acclaimed shows in recent times. The fifth season of the show was recently announced by the makers. However, the show will not end on the fifth season; it has been reportedly said that the show will be renewed for the sixth season too. Read more to know about the announcement of the fifth season of this crime drama spinoff.

Bob Odenkirk's crime drama will be renewed for two more seasons

AMC's Better Call Saul will be renewed for the season 5 and 6. The premiere dates for the season 5 have been announced by AMC and it will be released on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 10 pm. The next episode will be premiered the next day on February 24 at 9 pm, in its original time slot.

Talking about the new season, Odenkirk stated "it will be the best season of the show" so far, and "it will blow the minds of the viewers". He added that he could not wait for people to see the new season.

The actor also stated that they have been building it up slowly and now it is turning rapidly, just like Breaking Bad. He added that it will be like a rollercoaster ride. It went up slowly but it is all about to go downhill now. Fans of the show are eagerly waiting for the new season to come. Recently, the sequel movie of Breaking Bad was released and it has received much love and attention all over the internet. Fans are excited to know how the new season of Better Call Saul will stand, and whether they will give justice to the iconic show.

"Season five is just everything's on fire, and it's just burning down around us." - Bob Odenkirk

