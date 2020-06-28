Beyonce And Jay Z's PDA Moments are Total Couple Goals For Fans

Beyonce and Jay-Z's love story has many times taken the world by a storm. The couple reportedly started dating back in 2003 and got married in 2008. Their concerts, songs, and social media posts have stolen the hearts of many fans. The joyous and loved up couple many times have also shown their affection in public for each other. Listed below are some of Beyonce and Jay-Z's best PDA moments.

Beyonce and Jay Z's cute PDA moments

This is the post shared by Beyonce back in 2018. The beautiful post showcases Beyonce and Jay Z in one of their concerts. The couple looked outstanding in white as they danced together. Beyonce's white bodysuit was filled with bling all over whereas Jaz Z was seen in a white suit. Beyonce's white bodysuit had full mesh sleeves along with an embellished bodice. Her makeup, as usual, was on point along with her dazzling blonde locks. The couple was seen entering from the backstage where they shared a moment before setting the main stage on fire with their dance.

This is another post shared by Beyonce back in 2018. The post showcases Beyonce and Jay Z having a cute moment. Beyonce was seen in a beautiful patterned garment with studs while Jay Z was seen in a black blazer and hat. The couple was seen sharing a wonderful moment as Jay Z's arm around Beyonce. The post also had multiple likes and comments from fans who wanted to see more pictures of Beyonce and Jay Z.

This post from Beyonce back in 2018 showed the love she shares with her husband Jay Z. The post with multiple pictures has one picture with Jay Z giving Beyonce a side hug. The cute picture was not only liked by many fans but also had various comments on them. Beyonce wore a black and gold ensemble. She had a bodysuit and a black and gold cape to it. The patterned garment looked rich on Beyonce. She also wore fishnet stockings. Jay Z had a black blazer and hat along with a chunky gold chain. Her makeup was stunning and went well with the curly blonde hair.

