Beyonce-Jay Z And Other Hollywood Couples Who Give The Best Posing Lessons

Several popular Hollywood couples, like Jay Z-Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez-Alex Rodrigues, often post adorable pictures of them posing on their social media handles. Here are posing lessons you can take from some of Hollywood’s most famous couples. Read on:

Posing lessons to take from popular Hollywood couples

Beyonce and Jay Z

Beyoncé got into a relationship with Jay-Z after their collaboration on '03 Bonnie & Clyde that appeared on Jay Z's seventh album The Blueprint 2: The Gift & The Curse (2002). Beyoncé appeared as Jay-Z's girlfriend in the music video for the song, fuelling speculations about their relationship. On April 4, 2008, Beyoncé and Jay-Z got married without publicity. They are known for keeping their relationship private, although they have become more socially active in recent years. Today, the couple have three children -- Blue Ivy Carter, Sir Carter, and Rumi Carter. Even after more than a decade of being married, Beyonce and Jay Z are considered one of the most stylish couples in Hollywood.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are among the most famous Hollywood couples. By 2017, the rumours of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez being in a relationship had started to make rounds. In the same year, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez confirmed that they have been in a relationship. After that, the two started going on vacations together. They even celebrated their birthday together. In 2017, the couple spent their first Christmas together, surrounded by their kids and family members. After being in a healthy and happy relationship for over two years, the two got engaged in September 2019.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Justin Bieber

Soon after Justin Bieber broke up with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, rumours surrounding Justin and Hailey started brewing. Reports suggest that Justin and Hailey were introduced through the Kardashian/Jenner family, who was close to both of them. By the beginning of 2015, Baldwin and Bieber started to appear together on Instagram pictures, giving way to romantic rumours.

In January 2016, Justin Bieber made it official by uploading a picture of the two sharing a passionate kiss. In July 2018, Justin Bieber officially proposed to Baldwin, which she accepted. On September 13, 2018, the couple tied the knot. Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Justin Bieber are often seen making major style statements.

