Beyonce-Jay Z Or Jennifer Lopez-Alex Rodriguez: Who Has Set Major Couple Fashion Goals?

Beyonce - Jay-Z and Jennifer Lopez - Alex Rodriguez are two of the most adored couples in Hollywood. While Beyonce and Jay-Z officially tied the knot in 2008, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have shared a beautiful journey from the time they first met to being engaged. These couples have set major goals with their various Instagram posts and their public appearances together. Having said that, take a look at Beyonce - Jay-Z and Jennifer Lopez - Alex Rodriguez pictures and pick which duo sets major couple fashion goals.

Beyonce's pictures with Jay-Z

This Instagram post is from Beyonce and Jay-Z's finale concert, On the Run II Tour. Here, Beyonce and Jay-Z look stunning as they twin in white outfits. While Jay-Z donned a white suit piece, the Single Ladies singer stunned in a silver outfit paired with a white fox fur scarf. She also sported a huge hat. As part of her caption, Beyonce wrote, "We are so happy to share the final OTR2 with all of you, Seattle."

In this Instagram post, even though Jay-Z kept it simple and elegant with a subtle black suit piece, Beyonce went all extra to balance the couple's look. Beyonce can be spotted wearing a long trail gown. The upper part of the gown had golden sleeves and half pentagon style neckline. The trail of the singer's gown matched husband Jay-Z's outfit. Jay-Z wore a bow tie to add to his simple look.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex's pictures

Here, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez look absolute finesse in the summer collection. JLo donned an all-yellow co-ord outfit. The dress' off-shoulder arms were closed by the edge. Whereas, Alex styled a blue formal shirt with pain white pants and shoes. While Jennifer sported cat-eyed sunglasses, her fiance donned tinted aviators.

In this award night look, Jennifer Lopez donned a white netted dress with feather hands. JLo's dress had slit design work. She also went for a bow tie. On the other hand, Alex Rodriguez kept it simple with a subtle black suit piece, paired with a bow tie. Check out Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's picture.

