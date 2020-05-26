From Elon Musk To Jay Z, Check Out Celebs Who Gave Unusual Names To Their Kids

From Elon Musk and Grimes naming their son to X Æ A-12 to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West naming their daughter North West, the 21st century has bought us many strange events and even more, stranger baby names. Though the internet has been taken by storm due to Elon Musk's son's name, this unusual baby name isn't the first. Here are some more unusual yet innovative names selected by celebrities to name their kids. Take a look.

1. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have 4 kids. When Kim had her first daughter in 2013, the name North and especially with the surname West caused many uproars in media. Kim now has three more kids, who are named Chicago, Psalm and Saint. These names remain unusual but are completely adorable.

2. Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden recently welcomed their first daughter in December. The Charlies Angels actor, who was extremely underground about her pregnancy, named her daughter Radixx. Radixx means a very spirited & energetic person to be around, a lovely yet unusual name.

3. Jay Z and Beyonce

With 23 and 22 Grammy wins respectively, Beyonce & Jay Z are a power couple. In 2012, they welcomed their first daughter home and named her Blue Ivy Carter. Beyonce posted a snippet from A Field Guide to Getting Lost by Rebecca Solnit which explained the name. It talked about the importance of the colour blue, its depth and reach. And Ivy because it represented four in roman numerics, which was an important number for the couple.

4. Cardi B and Offset

Cardi B and Offset, who are famous music artists, welcomed their daughter in 2018. They named her Kulture Kiari Cephus, a tribute to Offset's real name. It can be seen as a connection to Offset's two albums with Migos 'Culture' and 'Culture II' and the middle anme and surname are Offset's real last names.

5. Elon Musk & Grimes

Elon Musk and his girlfriend Grimes recently had a son and named him X Æ A-12 which they later had to change to X Æ A-Xii, due to California laws, where the couple resides. This took the internet by storm. There were endless debates and memes shared online about Elon Musk's son's name. Elon went on to say on a popular podcast that it was not him but his partner who came up with the name. He went to explain that it was just the letter X, followed by ‘Æ’ which is pronounced as ‘Ash'. He added that A-12 was his contribution.

